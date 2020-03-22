twinkle-khanna-posts-video-of-her-daughter-nitara-causing-chaos;-says-she-isn’t-able-to-cope-anymore

Bollywood celebrities are practicing self isolation and social distancing amidst the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Many are pleased to have got unexpected alone time and family time, and have been taking to their social media handles to share posts on how they are passing their time.

Twinkle Khanna recently shared an amusing video of how her daughter Nitara trying to take out one of her slippers from the lighting duct after throwing it up there. Twinkle’s caption is relatable to every mother out there who is trying to deal with their kids being out of school!

Sharing the video, Twinkle tweeted, “Don’t know how other mothers are coping but I have given up! Mine’accidentally’tossed her slipper into the lighting duct.You don’t need to worry about a wolf wanting to huff and puff and blow your house down when you have a little piglet of your own doing her bit,” (sic).

Don’t know how other mothers are coping but I have given up!Mine’accidentally’tossed her slipper into the lighting https://t.co/jFHWsy68Yv don’t need to worry about a wolf wanting to huff and puff and blow your house down when you have a little piglet of your own doing her bit:) pic.twitter.com/JvaKnqtyyB — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 21, 2020

Earlier this week, Twinkle had shared a picture of Nitara and herself passing time by reading books. In another tweet, she wrote about she was so frustrated after a 3-hour virtual learning session with her daughter that she wanted to stab her own eye afterwards. “3 hours into day I of virtual learning with my first grader and I want to stab my eye with a fork. It doesn’t help that my Wi-Fi connection has the same attention span as my child, which means, they both take a break every five minutes:) #TeachersAreAClassApart,” she tweeted.

3 hours into day I of virtual learning with my first grader and I want to stab my eye with a fork. It doesn’t help that my Wi-Fi connection has the same attention span as my child, which means, they both take a break every five minutes:) #TeachersAreAClassApart — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 17, 2020

Twinkle and her husband Akshay Kumar have vowed to take part in the ‘Janta Curfew’ requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tweeting in support of the PM’s address to the nation with regard to curbing the spread of COVID-19, they promised to observe self curfew on Sunday, March 22, from 7 AM to 10 PM.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Lockdown: Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Chill Together In Their House Garden

ALSO READ: From Twinkle Khanna To Karan Johar, B-Town Celebs Vow To Follow ‘Janta Curfew’ Requested By PM Modi