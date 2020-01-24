twin-took-his-own-life-while-brother-was-on-honeymoon

A popular rugby player was found dead at home while his twin brother was on his honeymoon, an inquest heard.

Ryan Jason James, 23, had consumed alcohol and cocaine while out socialising with friends during the evening of August 2 2019.

His mother Joanne James then found him at home in Fford Maendy, Bridgend, Wales, the next morning after she returned to the house at 7am.

Mrs James said she found the door unlocked, but stated that this was not unusual after her son had returned home after a night out.

She told the inquest she could see her son ‘slumped on the floor’ with a ligature tied around his neck.

He was unresponsive when she rolled him onto his back and emergency services were then called to the scene.

A statement by Ryan’s cousin Leon Sylvester, who was one of the last people to seem him alive, described him as being ‘good spirits’ during the previous evening.

He said the two of them and a group of friends went to watch a rugby game at about 5.30pm before moving on to other bars and clubs.

Senior coroner for South Wales Central Graeme Hughes read evidence from Ryan’s twin Steven James, who told the hearing his brother loved playing rugby for Bryncethin RFC.

Mr James said his brother had been best man at his wedding shortly before his death and had been ‘looking forward to seeing him after his honeymoon’.

He added: ‘Ryan was probably using cocaine a bit too much as he wasn’t just using it on the weekends.’

Mr James added that his brother would become ‘annoyed at his money issues’ and ‘would tell me he wanted to take his own life’ – but would often ‘quickly snap out’ of the mood as ‘quickly as he went into it’.

Ryan’s GP Dr Morgan told the court he had only presented at his surgery with a ‘low mood’ on one occasion in 2016 but had little further past medical history.

South Wales police constable Richard Helling said a note was found in an app on Ryan’s phone which may have indicated an intention to take his own life.

He concluded there were no suspicious circumstances and confirmed there was no third-party involvement in the death.

An external post-mortem examination was carried out by forensic pathologist Dr Deryk James, who stated that ligature marks found on Mr James’ body were consistent with hanging.

He gave a medical cause of death of hanging, which was accepted by the coroner.

Mr Hughes said a conclusion of suicide may be available to him but he would need to be sure it was ‘more probable than not’ that Ryan intended to cause his own death.

He added that it wasn’t clear whether the note found on Ryan’s phone had been made at the time of his death.

The coroner recorded a short narrative conclusion stating that Ryan had died as a result of ‘deliberate self-harm in the setting of unclear intentions whilst under the influence of ethanol, cocaine, and their combined effects.’

Speaking after the hearing Ryan’s father Jason Sylvester stated that his son was ‘loved by everyone’.

He added: ‘It makes it so hard to think that he did this. We will never ever know why. That is what all the family are coming to terms with.’