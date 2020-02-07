twilight-star-kellan-lutz-and-wife-brittany-gonzalez-announce-miscarriage-as-they-lose-baby-six-months-into-pregnancy

The hottest luxury and A List news

Twilight star Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Gonzalez have announced on Instagram that they suffered a miscarriage six months into their pregnancy.

Sharing a black and white portrait of Gonzalez holding her stomach, she called it an “absolute honour and pleasure to be your mom” while Lutz said the loss had taken “heartbrokenness to a whole new level.”

Gonzalez, who is a model and health coach, posted a letter addressed to her “baby girl.”

She wrote, “I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will.”

She continued, “You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven… your mommy loves you so much.”

She thanked her doctors at UCLA Medical Center who she called the “real MVPs”, her “amazing husband” Lutz and family and friends.

She said that she’s “not sure I ever will” be able to talk about what happened and announced that she would be taking a break from social media, thanking the public at large for “respecting our privacy.”

Lutz reposted her picture, calling Gonzalez his “Wonder Woman” and telling her, “I love you.”

He penned his own message about the “crazy rollercoaster of a week” that they had both gone through.

He wrote, “Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself. In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain fairthful [sic]!”

He finished his post, “Can’t wait to see our baby girl in Heaven when God calls us home.”

The couple announced their pregnancy last November, posting a picture of themselves wearing matching denim jackets as they held up a miniature child’s sized one.

Gonzalez has previously spoken at length about her difficult pregnancy journey on Instagram, revealing she had finally become pregnant after “countless negative tests, a lost pregnancy, & a surgery to fix problems in my uterus and create a hospitable environment to actually grow a child.”

She wrote, “There have been more nights than I care to remember where I cried wondering if I’d ever meet the right person. And then after I did, nights where I cried wondering if I’d ever be able to be a mother the way I always envisioned. “

In a post dated January 22, she wrote, “I can only hope that when I have my baby girl, rather than complaining about the challenges, I will remember the emptiness I felt in my womb and rejoice in the struggles knowing that the absence of those struggles would be the absence of this beautiful girl in my life.”

“Learn from my experience: The pain during the wait, pales in comparison to the pain of settling and being stuck in the wrong thing,” she wrote. “TRUST ME. I’ve been there. You can do this. You’re strong. The best is yet to come.”