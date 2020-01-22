Twickenham Stadium – capacity and nearby hotels as BTS confirm UK show dates

BTS have announced a world tour much to the delight of the ARMY across the globe.

They have confirmed two UK dates and will play at London’s Twickenham Stadium on 3 and 4 July.

While details of how to actually get tickets are still TBA, we’re already trying to work out the odds of us getting tickets.

And if we do, where can we stay?

Let’s get acquainted with the band’s upcoming UK venue, Twickenham Stadium, while we patiently wait for them to release more ticket details.

What is the capacity of Twickenham Stadium where BTS will play?

The stadium has a seated capacity of 82,000.

In 2018, the band played at Wembley Stadium, which can host 90,000 people.

The tickets sold out in just 90 minutes, so fans will have to be on the pulse to try to score tickets this time around.

What hotels are near Twickenham Stadium?

Normally, you could stay in the stadium’s South Stand, where the London Marriott Hotel Twickenham is located.

It is literally inside the stadium so you couldn’t be closer to the action.

BUT, according to their website, hotel rooms are already booked out for the fated nights of 3 and 4 July.

The nearby Premier Inn and Travelodge are both booked out too.

Luckily, there’s still a range of hotels on Booking.com, but we must say – get in quick before they’re gone!

