twice’s-nayeon-under-police-protection-after-stalker-‘causes-major-disturbance’-on-flight

TWICE member Nayeon is currently under police protection after she had a run-in with a stalker while on a flight recently.

In a statement released by the group’s agency, JYP Entertainment, today, fans were updated on the situation after a ‘foreign stalker’ approached Nayeon as she was flying from Japan to Korea.

The agency confirmed Nayeon wasn’t hurt, however she is said to be significantly anxious, understandably, following the event.

The statement, posted online, read: ‘On January 1 on board a returning flight from Japan to Korea, a foreign stalker of TWICE member Nayeon also came on board, causing a major disturbance by attempting to approach her multiple times.

‘We were able to respond immediately to the situation and the artist herself did not suffer from any harm, but she is currently expressing significant feelings of discomfort and anxiety.’

The statement added the stalker had been warned by police ‘numerous times’ and will now face the ‘highest level of legal action’ as Nayeon tries to recover from the horrible incident.

It continued: ‘Currently, Nayeon is under police protection due to this incident; while we warned this stalker numerous times through police to halt his actions, the stalker ignored our warnings and even attempted proceed with his approach through force and by raising their voice, continuing the problematic behavior more severely.

‘As a result, we notify that we will enforce the highest level of legal action against this case. [sic]’

JYP Entertainment is also investigating how Nayeon’s flight information was obtained by the stalker.

They wrote: ‘We stress that we will be searching for and implementing a means to put an end to this activity as soon as possible, after experiencing this recent disturbance.

‘We would like to apologize to the fellow passengers on board this flight for causing [them] discomfort due to this incident. We will make sure that such an issue does not occur again.’

It comes after Nayeon’s fellow member Dahyun had her passport details leaked as the nine-member band flew from Korea’s Gimpo International Airport to Japan on the weekend for a scheduled taping of New Year’s Eve TV special Kōhaku Uta Gassen for NHK.

JYP Entertainment said the leak revealed Dahyun’s resident registration number and other sensitive information.

It was a big 2019 for the group, with member Mina’s schedule still up in the air after she took a step back due to anxiety.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: CLC star Sorn ‘genuinely sorry’ after telling K-Pop fans to ‘chill’ over ‘racist’ face mask

MORE: BTS, BLACKPINK and 9 K-Pop acts we want to hear more from in 2020





