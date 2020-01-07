twice-widowed-mother-who-refuses-to-help-police-find-her-missing-kids-‘thinks-she-is-a-god’

A mother who refused to help police find her two missing children believes herself to be a god, her murdered husband claims.

Lori Vallow’s slain husband Charles filed disturbing divorce papers last February claiming his wife considered herself ‘a god assigned to carry out the word of the 144,000 at Christ’s second coming in July 2020.’

Jehovah’s Witnesses believe 144,000 faithful Christians will go to heaven after the apocalypse.

Charles Vallow also accused Lori of failing to bother with him or their adopted son Joshua, 7, ‘because she had a more important mission to carry out.’

Josh, known as JJ, and his half-sister Tylee Ryan, 17, have not been seen since September, with the siblings last spotted in Rexburg, Ohio.

Their mom is also on the run.

A huge hunt for the youngsters is ongoing, amid growing fears they may have met the same fate as Charles Vallow.

Police initally believed Lori’s brother Alex Cox shot Charles in self-defense.

Cox died in mysterious circumstances December 12. Lori’s previous husband Joseph Ryan – Tylee’s dad – died of a suspected heart attack in 2018.

Lori married her third husband Chad Daybell shortly after Chad’s wife Tammy, 49, died in October.

Her death was initially believed to be from natural causes, but police have exhumed her body in the wake of the other mysterious deaths linked to Vallow and Daybell.

Court papers obtained by USA Today also claim Lori threatened to kill Charles if he attempted to stop her bizarre plans.

She reportedly told him how she had ‘an ange there to help her dispose of the body.’

Her tirade prompted Charles to take out a protection order against his wife.

He claimed she was ‘infatuated and, at times, obsessive about near-death experiences and spiritual visions.’

Lori is said to have refused her husband’s pleas to seek medical help over fears ‘they would discover that she is a translated being.’

Two weeks before Charles filed for divorce and sought custody of JJ, Lori is said to have stolen JJ’s iPad and ADHD medication, then ignored requests to return them.

The FBI is now assisting in the hunt for Vallow, Daybell and the children, with Daybell’s home searched by investigators on January 3.