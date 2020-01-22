‘twice-as-many’-infected-by-deadly-coronavirus-than-experts-first-thought

British experts warn 4,000 cases of a new coronavirus which has now claimed nine lives have been recorded in China.

Scientists have dramatically upped their estimates as more and more people seek help for pneumonia symptoms several days after infection.

Chinese previously said 440 people have caught the new disease, but last week Imperial College London’s MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis said 1,700 was more likely.

Today the research body told reports they now think the number of people infected since January 18 in the city of Wuhan could be closer to 4,000.

Experts say the severity of symptoms can range from mild to serious, meaning many more people could be carrying the bug without realising it.

As a novel virus, there’s also a risk it can spread much faster as humans haven’t had enough time to develop any immunity to it.

Speaking at a press briefing today, Prof Neil Ferguson said Wuhan is the ‘epicentre’ of the disease where the vast majority of Chinese cases have been recorded.

Setting out ‘two key uncertainties’ about the virus, he said: ‘We know human-to-human transmission is possible, has been confirmed, but we don’t yet know whether human-to-human transmission is occurring at a rate which allows a self sustaining epidemic to continue to grow in the Chinese population.

He said understanding the rate of transmission is ‘vital’ and will determine ‘the feasibility of control’ and what would be needed to contain the outbreak.

Prof Peter Horby warned the disease has a ‘long latency’ in patients who have been hospitalised, making it difficult to assess just how dangerous it is.

He added: ‘They start with a fairly mild symptoms of a fever which can be quite mild. Then after a period of about a week or so they start to develop a shortness of breath and end up in hospital.

Prof Horby said 15 to 20% of the hospitalised cases are ‘severe’ enough to require ventilation and oxygen supply and an even smaller proportions die.

He estimated the fatality rate to be around 2% but as people are still fighting the disease in hospital he said the picture still remains unclear.

The professor added: ‘I think we’re somewhere where we have to live with uncertainty and expect fluctuating numbers until we see that settle down.’

Experts said this morning that the mystery virus has similarities with the SARS virus, which killed 774 and infected 8,000 people in Asia in 2002 and 2003.

But symptoms of the new coronavirus can be much milder to begin with, meaning it could be harder to detect in the first place.

Prof Horby said doctors hadn’t seen ‘any children yet’ who have caught the virus, with the majority of patients aged over 40.’

Despite ongoing research he said there are currently no anti-viral drugs to treat the illness but that chances of recovery are much better if you’re ‘young and fit to begin with’.

This morning’s panel said the bug is a respiratory virus and is passed through droplets spread through a short distance.

The panel stressed the importance of regularly washing hands and etiquette on coughing as a simple way to prevent spreading the disease.

It is thought to have originated from an animal at a now-closed market in Wuhan but scientists now know it can pass between humans as well.

When asked why people should be worried about the outbreak, Prof Neil Ferguson said: ‘Most seasonal flu viruses have a case fatality rate of less than one in 1,000 people.

‘Here we’re talking about a virus where we don’t fully understand the severity spectrum, but it’s possible the fatality rate could be as high as 2%.

‘My feeling is it’s probably lower we’re missing the iceberg of milder cases, but that’s the current circumstance we’re in.’

While attempts to screen people for the virus at major transport hubs is of some use, the panel warned the delay in symptoms to come on means many people will inevitably slip through the net.

Prof Ferguson added: ‘It has a degree of effectiveness, but it should not be seen as a panacea. If somebody was infected two days before they travelled they will arrive without any symptoms at all and go through that screening.’

He said there is now a protocol in place where if someone reports relevant symptoms to a GP in the UK and their travel history shows them has coming from Wuhan, an alert will be triggered.

When asked how the UK would cope if the disease were to hit the country, Prof Ferguson said it was vital to isolate as many cases as possible while tests are carried out.

He said limiting large public gatherings and closing schools can also be used to control the spread of the virus.

Prof Ferguson added: ‘It is very difficult, so we don’t know at the current time, if there is a growing epidemic, whether it is controllable.’