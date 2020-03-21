twenty-years-later-justin-timberlake-still-stands-by-his-and-britney-spears’s-matching-denim-looks

Before coordinating couple’s style was a thing, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears were walking red carpets in his and hers outfits way back in the early aughts. Most notably, the pair arrived at the 2001 American Music Awards in matching denim looks — a fashion faux pas that will forever be etched into everyone’s minds. But despite the backlash, and multiple spoofs, the former boy bander has zero regrets.

Two decades later, Justin still stands by his and Britney’s now-infamous double denim ensembles, going as far to suggest that the looks are timeless. “You could kind of rock that today,” he said during an appearance on his *NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass’s podcast. And, while Lance agreed that “denim-on-denim is kind of popular” today, he said he wouldn’t wear the style to a highly-documented event.

Defending his decision for a second time, Justin added: “You do a lot of things when you’re young and in love.”

In 2013, Spears revealed she was the one who planned her and Timberlake’s outfits for the award show. “It was my idea,” she admitted during an interview with MTV, adding that she still has the original dress in her closet.

No word on if Justin kept his suit.