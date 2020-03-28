tv-program-to-spotlight-unsolved-killings-of-2-indiana-teens

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 / 06: 07 PM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 28, 2020 / 06: 07 PM CDT

Libby German and Abby Williams

DELPHI, Ind. — A television program that examines true-crime cases is putting its spotlight on the unsolved 2017 killings of two teenage girls who were slain after they went hiking on an Indiana trail.

Investigation Discovery will air an episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” on April 1 about the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

They went hiking on Feb. 13, 2017, and visited an abandoned railroad bridge near their hometown of Delphi, Indiana.

Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged, wooded area about a quarter-mile from that bridge.

A podcast called “Down the Hill” on the murders has recently been released by HLN.