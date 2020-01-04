tv-contestant-brutally-sledges-karlie-kloss

Viewers had never seen moment like what just happened in the most recent episode of Season 18 of US fashion reality show Project Runway.

The moment came in Episode 4 of what’s shaping up to be one of the juiciest seasons of Project Runway in a hot minute. The challenge: design a look for host/judge, model Karlie Kloss, to wear to a CFDA event in Paris. The materials: upcycled garments purchased from Goodwill. The designer: 29-year-old Tyler Neasloney. The moment:

Karlie Kloss has a jaw-drop moment after #ProjectRunway contestant shades her with a slam about the “Kushners.” The model is married to Joshua Kushner, whose brother Jared Kushner is Ivanka Trump’s husband and Donald Trump’s Senior Advisor. pic.twitter.com/BEHWveLBTx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 3, 2020

Let’s break that moment down: yes, Karlie Kloss’ husband is Joshua Kushner. They’ve been dating since 2012 and got married in 2018. Joshua Kushner’s brother is Jared Kushner. Jared Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump. Ivanka Trump is, duh, Donald Trump’s daughter. So, Karlie Kloss’ brother-in-law is Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

You can see why just the mention of the Kushners, especially in a reality-competition show where the challenge involved neither the White House nor in-laws, is such a gasp-worthy moment. The topic is loaded.

media_camera Karlie Kloss seemed shocked by the reference to her controversial in-laws.

What that Twitter clip is missing is the shot of Karlie narrowing the hell out of her eyes at Tyler just before the episode cuts to commercial. The safe designers, watching the drama unfold on TV from backstage, all rightfully freaked out too:

media_camera Contestant Brittany gasped in shock from backstage.

We are all Brittany after watching that clip. And by all, we mean everyone on social media:

Karlie: “I wouldn’t wear this garment anywhere.”

Contestant: “Not even to dinner with the Kushners?”

Karlie: 😠 is my all time favorite Project Runway moment. — ˗ˏˋ Jacob ❄️Currently Hibernating💤 Blank ˎˊ˗ (@iamjacobblank) January 3, 2020

If this kid doesn’t have a website with $65 tees that say “not even to dinner with the kushners” up and running, I don’t even know what he’s doing. https://t.co/dpQ8I9aFxJ — Lemon (@lizlemonyall) January 3, 2020

You could hear a pin drop across America tonight when Tyler uttered, “Not even to dinner with the Kushners?“. I literally gasped!! #ProjectRunway — Nicole Renee (@brisa7070) January 3, 2020

After returning from the commercial break, Tyler tried to walk back the comment, smiling awkwardly and saying with a smile, “That’s your husband!” She knows. Karlie, keeping it professional with a stern smile, says, “I was going to Paris, that was your challenge here. Keep it to the challenge.” She then critiqued his garment, saying that he “really missed the mark here, on all accounts.”

Tyler, no surprise, went home. Tyler’s fate was probably sealed at the very moment he mentioned Kloss’ husband on the stage, but he’d also been in the bottom the previous two weeks. It’s kind of an unwritten reality show rule that if you’re in the bottom a third time in a row, it’s your time. But then again, of the three looks in the bottom, Tyler’s was the only one that was actually wearable and not falling apart. So …

media_camera Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss attend The 2019 Met Gala. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/AFP

Tyler apologised to Kloss after getting eliminated, saying that he’s not a jerk and that what he said had “no hidden agenda, no meaning, no nothing like that,” and she accepted his apology. But just … let this be a note to all the designers: don’t bring up a judge’s spouse in a pointed way, even unintentionally! I feel like that didn’t need to be said, but here we are.

Karlie, to her credit, waved Tyler off the show via a Twitter tribute:

Thank you Tyler for your contributions to the runway! Wishing you all the best as you continue your fashion journey #ProjectRunway — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 3, 2020

This article originally appeared on Decider and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as TV contestant brutally sledges Karlie Kloss