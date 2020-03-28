tusshar-kapoor-reveals-why-he-chose-surrogacy-over-adoption-as-a-single-parent

|

Published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 19: 29 [IST]

Tusshar Kapoor is a proud father to his little boy Laksshya, whom he welcomed into his life through the process of surrogacy in 2016. Tusshar was a guest on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio chat show 'What Women Want', where he opened up on his decision to become a single parent, and why he chose surrogacy over adoption. Tusshar was asked by Kareena why he did not adopt a child. To this he replied, "Mujhe apna bachcha chahiye tha (I wanted a biological child). Maybe I will adopt in the future, you never know. Never say never to anything. If people who get married and have stereotypical families would like to have their own kids, why can't I, as a single parent?" He added, "Pata nahi yeh kyun hota hai ki agar aap single ho aur aap apna bachcha chahte ho, toh log bolte hai, 'Aap adopt kyun nahi kar lete?' Arre, poori duniya khud ke bachche paida kar rahi hai, hum kyun nahi kar sakte (I don't know why it happens that if you are single and you want a child of your own, people say, 'Why don't you adopt?' When the entire world is having biological children, why can't we)?" He further opened up on why he decided to go ahead with parenthood before marriage. He shared that he had strong paternal instincts after her turned 35 and he gave it a lot of thought. He felt marriage could wait but parenthood could not because the later it gets, he won't have the energe to bring up a child. "I was getting a little nervous because my energy is high right now and I can have a child. After 15-20 years, when I turn 50, I won't be able to play with my child the way I can now. So, I have to think about this fast. I was quite excited but then, the nervousness kicked in. It took me a month or two to actually start the process," he said. With regard to work, Tusshar will next be seen in Laxxmi Bomb, a film starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.