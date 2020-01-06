tuscan-ribollita-soup-recipe

Ribollita is a classic Tuscan dish made with stale bread, an example of how traditional Italian peasant cuisine strives to make at least two meals out of something.

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus overnight soaking | Cooking time: 1 hour 45 minutes

SERVES

Six

INGREDIENTS

For the beans

200g dried cannellini beans, soaked overnight and drained

1 onion, peeled

1 clove of garlic, peeled

1 bay leaf

1 sprig of thyme

For the soup

3 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

1 onion, finely chopped

2 carrots, finely chopped

1 stick of celery, finely chopped

A pinch of fennel seeds

A pinch of chilli flakes

1 x 400g tin good-quality tomatoes

Approx 800ml vegetable stock

300g cavolo nero, chopped into fine strips, including the stalks

200g good-quality stale bread, torn into chunks

Grated or shaved parmesan, to serve

METHOD