turn-down-your-heating-to-stop-silverfish-boom,-says-national-trust

Silverfish, the little bugs that scarper into crevices when the bathroom light is turned on, have been named Britain’s most prolific pest by the National Trust, as they urged people to turn down their heating to stop the spread.
The Trust said that warmer winters and hotter summers brought about by climate change had fuelled such a surge in creepy-crawlies, that it was threatening the collections of historic properties.
The charity found silverfish was the most often seen pest at properties in 2019, closely followed by the webbing clothes moth.
While silverfish love to munch through the sugars in book bindings and the paste used to hang wallpaper, webbing clothes moths enjoy the protein in taxidermy as well as wool and silk in upholstery, carpets, clothing and curtains.
Other pests that The Trust is concerned about include the woolly bear, a generic term for various carpet beetle larvae, the Australian spider beetle, and the Common booklouse.
The booklouse will graze book leaves, while the larvae of the Australian spider beetle are scavengers and will feed on more or less anything, including wool, hair, textiles and wood fragments.
In most cases, it is the larvae that cause damage, rather than the adult insects.
Hilary Jarvis, Assistant Preventive Conservator, who collates the data for the annual review, says: “We are finding each year that the same pest culprits consistently appear in the top five, although the rankings can differ: we don’t always know why.
“For example, in 2019, silverfish returned to the number one slot, having been displaced by webbing clothes moth in 2017 and 2018.
“There is rarely one single driver of pest activity or relative species prevalence, but it is likely that warmer winters and hotter summers lead to more pest cycles. Although pest numbers at our places have actually remained relatively static in recent years, our housekeeping teams need to remain diligent in their efforts to keep insect pests at bay.”
The Trust say homeowners are likely to come across the same pests and have advised turning down the thermostat by a few degrees because bugs tend to prefer warm, and damp environments.
They also advise trimming bushes away from windows to provent insects crawling inside, and leaving wardrobe doors open from time to time to allow the air to circulate and to let in sunlight.
Moth larvae also prefer to eat dirtier clothes, so always clean items before packing them away, the conservators advise.
Nigel Blades, the Trust’s Preventive Conservation Adviser, said: “Our staff use a number of housekeeping routines to deter and manage insect damage, and they are always happy to talk to visitors about these, and what people can do in their own homes.
“Prevention is better than cure – for example, regularly checking in dark corners, under furniture, and in folds of textiles where insects like to hide undisturbed, along with meticulous vacuuming to remove dirt and dust. Chimneys can be vulnerable, too, so it is important to have them swept.
“Pests, such as silverfish and furniture beetle, thrive in more humid conditions, so we aim to keep the environment at a moderate humidity and temperature using a ‘conservation heating’ approach.”
The Trust also discovered a north-south divide for several key species. While silverfish remain a common problem across most of Britain, webbing clothes moth is more prevalent in the southern half of the country while the Australian spider beetle is seen further northwards.