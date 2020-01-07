turkish-lamb-pizza-with-preserved-lemons-recipe

This is a spin on regular Turkish pizza. The lamb and tomatoes are traditional, the preserved lemons Moroccan. For pizza nights when you want to try something a little different.

Prep time: 25 minutes, plus 1 hour 50 minutes resting time | Cooking time: 25 minutes

MAKES

Four

INGREDIENTS

For the lamb:

900g minced lamb

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground caraway

5 tsp harissa

For the bread:

2 tsp dried yeast

1 tsp sugar

400ml warm water

750g strong white flour, sifted

½ tbsp salt

1 tbsp olive oil

For the onion:

2 onions, finely sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

8 large plum tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 tsp cinnamon, ground

1 tsp allspice, ground

pinch of soft light-brown sugar

To serve:

2 preserved lemons (or 1 home-made)

Bunch of fresh coriander, roughly chopped

Greek yogurt

METHOD