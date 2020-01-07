turkish-lamb-pizza-with-preserved-lemons-recipe

This is a spin on regular Turkish pizza. The lamb and tomatoes are traditional, the preserved lemons Moroccan. For pizza nights when you want to try something a little different.
Prep time: 25 minutes, plus 1 hour 50 minutes resting time | Cooking time: 25 minutes
Contents
MAKES
Four
INGREDIENTS
For the lamb:
- 900g minced lamb
- 4 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp ground caraway
- 5 tsp harissa
For the bread:
- 2 tsp dried yeast
- 1 tsp sugar
- 400ml warm water
- 750g strong white flour, sifted
- ½ tbsp salt
- 1 tbsp olive oil
For the onion:
- 2 onions, finely sliced
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 8 large plum tomatoes, roughly chopped
- 1 tsp cinnamon, ground
- 1 tsp allspice, ground
- pinch of soft light-brown sugar
To serve:
- 2 preserved lemons (or 1 home-made)
- Bunch of fresh coriander, roughly chopped
- Greek yogurt
METHOD
- Mix together all the lamb ingredients, kneading with your hands to combine. Cover and refrigerate.
- Preheat the oven to 250C/230C Fan/Gas 10 or as hot as it goes. Put in pizza stones or baking sheets to warm.
- Mix the yeast with the sugar and 100ml of the water. Leave in a warm place to froth for about 15 minutes.
- Put the flour and salt in a bowl and make a well in the centre. Pour in the frothed yeast and gradually stir in the dry ingredients from round the outside. Add the oil and as much of the rest of the water as you need to bring it together into a ball. It should be quite soft and tacky. Knead for 10 to 15 minutes until shiny.
- Loosely cover the dough with a tea towel and put in a warm place to rise for about an hour and a half. When the dough has doubled in size, punch it back to knock out some of the air, then divide into four balls. On a floured work surface, roll these into four long ovals. Set aside for about 20 minutes.
- Sauté the sliced onions in the oil. Once they’re soft and golden add the tomatoes and cook for a further 10 minutes. Stir in the spices and sugar and cook for a couple of minutes. You should have quite a thick paste-like mixture, not too wet.
- Pit the surface of the pizzas with your fingers and spread on the onion mixture, leaving a 2.5cm border. Break off walnut-sized chunks of the lamb mixture and distribute over the pizzas. Drizzle with a little olive oil and slide on to the hot baking-sheets. Cook for about eight minutes – a little longer if your oven is cooler – until the bread is cooked but still soft.
- Meanwhile, discard the flesh from the lemons and slice the skin finely. Scatter over the pizza along with the coriander, and dot with yogurt. Serve immediately.