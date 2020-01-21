turkish-baths-and-terrace-views:-where-to-stay-on-a-budget-in-istanbul

A solid, no-nonsense, family-run hotel on the fringes of the tourist heartlands of the old city. Niles is the kind of place where experienced travellers go back time after time for its friendly atmosphere, good service, comfortable and value-for-money rooms. The extensive lobby makes for a nice communal sitting area, especially as it has its own coffee shop based on a traditional Ottoman ‘kahvehane’, but most guests head up to the pot-plant festooned roof terrace to admire the sea views. Get back to the hotel between three and five in the afternoon, and there are free cakes and other snacks on offer as well. In common with most hotels on the historic peninsula, Standard rooms are on the compact side, but otherwise tick all the right boxes.



