Turkey avalanche: Eight rescue workers killed and dozens trapped in second landslide

News
At least eight rescue workers have been killed with dozens more trapped after a second avalanche in Turkey, officials have said. 

The workers were on a mission to find two people missing in a previous avalanche, which took place on Tuesday. 

At least 20 others are buried under the snow after the second avalanche slammed into a mountain road, a local mayor said. 

Three hundred emergency service workers were called to a highway near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late Tuesday, killing five people. 

Fog and heavy snow were said to have been hampering rescue efforts.

More follows…

