turbo’s-stunning-contender-for-try-saver-of-the-year

Manly’s Tom Trbojevic put in an early contender for try-saver of the year when he stopped Sydney Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary from scoring a certain try.

In a high-quality game played in front of around 25 people watching from neighbouring roofs and a nearby scaffold, Cherry-Evans won it for the Sea Eagles with just four minutes left on the clock, beating the Roosters 9-8.

The result gave the Roosters the worst start to a season by a defending premier in 11 years, as they went 0-2 after also losing last week to Penrith.

Despite the field goal from Cherry-Evans, the match will be remembered for Trbojevic’s stunning heroics.

Luke Keary, Tom Trbojevic (fox league)

With five minutes remaining in the first half, the Roosters looked certain to score when Keary found himself crossing the tryline untouched, only needing to simply place the ball down.

As Keary crossed the tryline, he continued to run and move closer to the posts to improve his side’s position for a potential conversion.

Unfortunately for the five-eighth, it only opened the door for Manly’s superstar fullback to chase him down and knock the ball out.

“Sneaky play from Turbo Tom,” Braith Anasta said on Fox League.

NRL Highlights: Roosters v Sea-Eagles – Round 2

“That is never giving up. Massive from the fullback and uncharacteristic from Keary.

“He’s just bombed the try. Bombed it.”

But that wasn’t the only try-saver from Trbojevic from today’s match.

He helped Jorge Taufua in one try-saver on James Tedesco, and ran a flying Brett Morris down on another occasion to put him into touch.

– with AAP