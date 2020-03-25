tupac’s-signature-bandanas-are-set-to-auction-for-upwards-of-$4,000

A selection of Tupac memorabilia is currently being auctioned by Gotta Have Rock and Roll. Among the items up for grabs are two bandanas owned and worn by the late rapper.

The blue and red bandanas were acquired by a “very close family friend of Tupac’s,” per the listing’s description. They are said to be in “very good” condition, as they come with a letter of provenance and a Gotta Have Rock and Roll certificate of authenticity.

While there are no bids on the bandanas at this time, the auction site estimates they will go for anywhere between $2,000 to $4,000. Tupac was well known for wearing a bandana on his head, more times than not sporting it with the tied end to the front.

In addition to the bandanas, you can also bid on an original signed and inscribed publicity photograph, an original Polaroid, a handwritten and signed envelope, a Death Row Records press release, and a set of hotel bills.

Visit Gotta Have Rock and Roll to bid on the Tupac memorabilia today.

Highsnobiety Music

