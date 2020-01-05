tulsi-gabbard-hawking-“no-war-with-iran”-t-shirts

January 5, 2020 | 2: 26am

Seems like Democratic presidential candidate Tusli Gabbard is hoping the threat of war with Iran will move some campaign merch.

Gabbard, a congresswoman from Hawaii, is hawking T-shirts reading, “NO WAR WITH IRAN” on her campaign website.

“Say no to war with Iran!” the ad enthuses. “How many more American lives, how many more trillions of dollars will be wasted before we exit?

“It could be now, or it could be 10 or 20 years from now, but there is no American victory. Let’s bring our troops home from Iraq and Syria now!”

Gabbard has run hot and cold on Trump and his agenda.

Last month, Trump praised her for voting “present” instead of in favor of the two articles of impeachment approved against the president in the House.

Then on Monday, she appeared on Fox & Friends and complained about the Trump-ordered drone strike that killed top Iranian General Quassem Soleimani.