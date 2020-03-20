tulsi-gabbard-finally-drops-out-of-the-race-and-backs-joe-biden-as-some-ask-what-is-next-for-bernie-sanders?

While many people have forgotten that Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was still in the presidential race, on Thursday, she made headlines by announcing that she was ending her campaign and endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden to go against President Donald Trump in the fall.

With Gabbard officially out, it is now between Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who seems to have an impossible path and math ahead of him. In 2016, Gabbard was a fierce backer of Sanders.

Along with being a congresswoman, Gabbard served two tours in the Middle East with the Hawaii Army National Guard, and she was in Iraq from 2004-2005 and in Kuwait from 2008-2009.

She explained her decision to back Biden by saying: “I know Vice President Biden and his wife and am grateful to have called his son Beau, who also served in the National Guard, a friend. Although I may not agree with the Vice President on every issue, I know that he has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country and the American people.”

The congresswoman went on to reveal that coronavirus pandemic is another reason why she is throwing her support behind Biden: “I feel that the best way I can be of service at this time is to continue to work for the health and wellbeing of the people of Hawaii and our country in Congress, and to stand ready to serve in uniform should the Hawaii National Guard be activated.”

Biden thanked Gabbard for her support in a tweet that read: “.⁦‪@TulsiGabbard⁩ has put her life on the line in service of this country and continues to serve with honor today. I’m grateful to have her support and look forward to working with her to restore honor and decency to the White House.”

Sanders’s backers are not happy about the move and made it known.

One voter stated: “She literally endorsed Bernie in 2016 after resigning from the DNC, and she’s not a sell-out she’s smart. It’s obvious Biden the better chance.”

This person said: “Love what you are doing, Mrs. Gabbard. Thank you for being a voice for hard-working Americans. 🙏Tulsi Gabbard, the only person in America that always sounds like an adult – we need an adult in charge now – thank you #Tulsi ❤️👍❤️👍❤️.”

Another supporter chimed in: “Please don’t drop out. You’re the only candidate that can win the election and beat Trump. You’re an amazing candidate.”

Gabbard has a devoted following.



Post Views:

0





