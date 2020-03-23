Tujhse Hai Raabta the popular Zee TV show produced by Full House Media will see the entry of actor Ayush Anand in the role of Trilok Marathe, the owner of a pharma company.

The guy will have an air of intrigue and his interaction and relationships with people will be very interesting.

As we know, Kalyani (Reem Shaikh) and Malhar (Sehban Azim) are trying to save their son Moksh from a deadly illness, and if there is one person who can save them, it will be Trilok.

As per a reliable source, “Trilok will turn out to be the only person whose bone marrow will match with that of Moksh. And Kalyani and Malhar will see him as a saviour of their kid.”

Will Kalyani and Malhar be able to save their kid?

We buzzed actors of Tujhse Hai Raabta but could not get through.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.