tuesday-morning-news-briefing: us-troops-pulled-out-of-baghdad

Jeremy Hunt warns of ‘cracks’ in Western alliance

The United States has begun moving some of its troops out of Baghdad after a request from the Iraqi government. An official letter said the US-led task force was preparing for “onward movement”, in what was seen as a conciliatory step following the assassination of Iran’s most senior general by drone strike. But it was downplayed after it was leaked, amid claims it was a “draft” and a “mistake”. As Nick Allen reports from Washington, Democrats said it showed “chaos” in the US government. With Donald Trump preparing for his election campaign, I can recommend our new US 2020 newsletter for expert insight. Sign up here. Meanwhile, Qassim Soleimani’s daughter told a crowd of up to a million people at his public funeral that the US would face “a dark day” when Iran retaliated for her father’s death. James Rothwell examines how and where Tehran could take its revenge – and who could help.

It comes as ex-foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt writes for The Telegraph that the killing of Soleimani has opened the “biggest ever cracks” in the Western alliance, after No 10 rebuked Mr Trump over his threats against Tehran. As his successor, Dominic Raab, prepares to fly to Washington for talks, Mr Hunt argues that the killing “exposed deep rifts” between Britain and the US in their approach to Iran. Read his piece.