tuesday-morning-news-briefing: queen’s-reluctant-farewell

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Queen walks tightrope in attempt to maintain unity

It was an unprecedented personal statement. The Queen last night expressed her regret as she confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would lose public funding and move to Canada to “transition” to a new life. After showdown talks, the 93-year-old monarch confirmed the couple were no longer “full-time working members of the Royal family”. Amid speculation the Duke and Duchess could yet lose their titles, the Queen referred to the royal couple as “Harry and Meghan” and “the Sussexes”. It was just 153 words, but what does the statement tell us? Chief Reporter Robert Mendick analyses the wording that tried to both resolve a royal crisis and hold a family together. And Victoria Ward explains how the Queen ordered the row be resolved within 72 hours amid speculation Harry could leave Britain as early as this week.

The Sandringham summit to decide the future role of the Sussexes took place in the privacy of the Long Library on the Queen’s Norfolk estate. With the potential for tensions to run high, insiders revealed the Queen bookended the discussion with meals to keep the temperature down. Camilla Tominey has the inside story on how the monarch tried to save the House of Windsor. Matt also imagines the mood inside Sandringham in today’s cartoon. And, with Meghan in Canada, Rosa Silverman has what we know about the three best friends shaping her world.