tuesday-morning-news-briefing:-prince harry-arrives-‘home’-in-canada

Harry arrives in Canada to join Meghan and Archie
It is their first day together as they start their new life. The Duke of Sussex arrived in Canada early today to be reunited with his wife and son after two turbulent weeks apart. Prince Harry wore a padded coat, blue jeans and a beanie hat as he arrived at Vancouver International Airport before being taken to Vancouver Island. View more pictures of his arrival here. His flight to Canada will be deemed symbolic, coming just two days after Buckingham Palace announced that it was severing all official ties with the Sussexes as they walk away from public life. As Harry and Meghan plan to make the Commonwealth country their home, Victoria Ward reports on the Duchess’s intentions for the future.
After what has undoubtedly been a difficult start to the decade for the Royal family, Camilla Tominey writes that one consolation of the unfortunate furore is that it has finally brought Harry back on to speaking terms with Prince William. But will Prince Harry ever be truly happy? Harry Mount explains why leaving royal life behind is unlikely to give the Duke the contentment he has spent his life searching for.
PS: Peter Phillips, the Queen’s grandson, has used his royal role to front a milk advert in China. It emerged after the Sussexes were instructed not to use their HRH titles for commercial gain following their decision to step back as senior royals. View the advert for Jersey Fresh Milk.
Terrorists to be denied early release from prison
The most dangerous terrorists will be forced to serve their entire jail term without any prospect of early release as part of a crackdown announced today. All of those convicted of preparing or committing a terrorist act will face a minimum of 14 years in jail – more than four times the present three years. The rule allowing the release of the worst offenders two thirds of the way through their sentence will be abolished and there will be tougher controls on release, including lie detector tests that could help prevent a repeat of the London Bridge terror attack. Home Affairs Editor Charles Hymas reports that the introduction of fixed-term sentences for terrorists will fuel demands for early release to be scrapped for offences across the justice system.
Anger at daring hunt for treasures inside the Titanic
Hidden treasures inside the wreck of the RMS Titanic will be recovered for the first time under controversial plans opposed by the Government. A private US company has announced a daring mission to “surgically remove” a deckhouse roof so it can retrieve precious artefacts, including a Marconi wireless described as “the most famous radio in the world”. Campaigners say the wreck is a mass grave and should be left in peace. Bill Gardner reveals how the company plans to use underwater robots.
Gallery: The big picture
Australia bushfires | A child runs towards a dust storm in Mullengudgery. Such conditions have affected many parts of western New South Wales as a prolonged drought continues to grip large parts of the country. View our picture editor’s choice of more striking images.
Growth predictions | Britain’s economy will outpace the eurozone for the first two years after Brexit, the IMF has predicted, despite previous warnings over the perils of leaving the EU. Britain’s growth is expected to accelerate to 1.4 per cent and 1.5 per cent in 2020 and 2021. Read on for full details from Economics Editor Russell Lynch in Davos.
Salary cap | More than half of English Premiership rugby clubs are exploiting a loophole which allows them to potentially circumnavigate the salary cap. Lord Myners, the former government minister who is overseeing a review following the Saracens scandal, will scrutinise a clause that allows teams to write off wages by declaring “season-long” loans of players. Critics claim the rule is open to manipulation.
Touchy-feely? | The biggest ever study into touch will find out whether millennials want less physical contact than previous generations, following modern movements like MeToo. Goldsmiths, University of London, has teamed up with the BBC to conduct a worldwide survey into how important touch is to people. Science Editor Sarah Knapton explains the questions they will ask.