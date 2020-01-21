tuesday-morning-news-briefing:-prince harry-arrives-‘home’-in-canada

PS: Peter Phillips, the Queen’s grandson, has used his royal role to front a milk advert in China. It emerged after the Sussexes were instructed not to use their HRH titles for commercial gain following their decision to step back as senior royals. View the advert for Jersey Fresh Milk.

Terrorists to be denied early release from prison

The most dangerous terrorists will be forced to serve their entire jail term without any prospect of early release as part of a crackdown announced today. All of those convicted of preparing or committing a terrorist act will face a minimum of 14 years in jail – more than four times the present three years. The rule allowing the release of the worst offenders two thirds of the way through their sentence will be abolished and there will be tougher controls on release, including lie detector tests that could help prevent a repeat of the London Bridge terror attack. Home Affairs Editor Charles Hymas reports that the introduction of fixed-term sentences for terrorists will fuel demands for early release to be scrapped for offences across the justice system.

Anger at daring hunt for treasures inside the Titanic

Hidden treasures inside the wreck of the RMS Titanic will be recovered for the first time under controversial plans opposed by the Government. A private US company has announced a daring mission to “surgically remove” a deckhouse roof so it can retrieve precious artefacts, including a Marconi wireless described as “the most famous radio in the world”. Campaigners say the wreck is a mass grave and should be left in peace. Bill Gardner reveals how the company plans to use underwater robots.

News digest

Sir Philip Green | Assault trial in US dropped after ‘deal’

| Assault trial in US dropped after ‘deal’ Major breakthrough | Immune cell that kills cancer discovered

| Immune cell that kills cancer discovered Harry Dunn death | Driver training for US staff at RAF base

| Driver training for US staff at RAF base Trump impeachment | What to expect from start of trial today

| What to expect from start of trial today Matt | Today’s cartoon: Lord Hall quits BBC amid gender pay gap

Gallery: The big picture

Australia bushfires | A child runs towards a dust storm in Mullengudgery. Such conditions have affected many parts of western New South Wales as a prolonged drought continues to grip large parts of the country. View our picture editor’s choice of more striking images.