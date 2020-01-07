tuesday-evening-news-briefing:-mourners-crushed-to-death-at-funeral-of-iran’s-general qassem-soleimani

Teenager flying home after Cyprus gang rape case

A British teenager convicted of lying about being gang-raped by a group of Israeli tourists in a Cyprus holiday resort is on her way home to the UK today after the judge in the case gave her a four-month suspended sentence. But her lawyers vowed to appeal the conviction at the Cyprus Supreme Court and said they were determined to clear her name – a process that could take years. The 19-year-old shook her head as the sentence was read out but as judge Michalis Papathanasiou spoke, protesters outside chanted “Cyprus justice, shame on you,” and “blame the rapist, not the victim”. You can watch her lawyer speak outside court.

#BaftasSoWhite outcry over all-white acting nominees

Bafta has been faced with a wave of criticism after revealing none of its four acting categories featured nominations for people of colour. Australian Margot Robbie was even nominated twice in the Supporting Actress category, for Bombshell and Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood. On Twitter, the #BaftasSoWhite hashtag appeared as the nominations were being announced, with people pointing out the snubs for actresses like Jennifer Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican heritage, who missed out for her critically acclaimed role in Hustlers. In this analysis, Stuart Heritage tells anyone who thought it was all over for the white male that the Baftas prove we’re in a golden age for on-screen machismo.

News digest

Pc Andrew Harper | Teen admits killing officer dragged under van

| Teen admits killing officer dragged under van Labour race | Rebecca Long Bailey says she’s ‘very different’ to Corbyn

| Rebecca Long Bailey says she’s ‘very different’ to Corbyn Flight drama | Woman who headbutted medic while drunk is jailed

| Woman who headbutted medic while drunk is jailed Australia bushfires | Fight to avoid ‘uncontrollable megablaze’

| Fight to avoid ‘uncontrollable megablaze’ Duke and Duchess of Sussex | First public appearance in six weeks

Video: Ball-shaped robot that rolls around your home

Many Star Wars fans have imagined what it would be like having a little robot to help out. That dream may become a reality after Samsung announced the launch of Ballie – a small yellow rolling robot, similar to the much-loved BB-8 droid from a galaxy far, far away. Read on for details.