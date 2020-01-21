tuesday-evening-news-briefing:-donald-trump-and-greta-thunberg-exchange-thinly-veiled-attacks-at-davos

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.
Trump dismisses climate change ‘prophets of doom’
It was the battle of the thinly-veiled attacks. On the one hand, there was the US President, telling the World Economic Forum in Davos his country pledges to join efforts to plant a trillion trees in the world, while dismissing climate change “alarmists” and “prophets of doom”. On the other hand was the activist Greta Thunberg, telling leaders “your inaction is fuelling the flames” before quipping – without mentioning Donald Trump by name – “planting trees is very good of course but it is nowhere near enough”. Yes, Greta vs Trump is the talk of the summit of world leaders. Click here to follow live updates from the event. But the real news for the UK is the president using his speech to open the door to a “tremendous” trade deal with Britain – but with a catch. Ben Wright has a summary of Mr Trump’s address, which he calls one of the most unDavos-like speeches of the World Economic Forum’s 50-year history.
Of course the other major event affecting the president is his historic impeachment trial, which begins in earnest today in the Senate. Four months after the Ukraine scandal exploded and went on to overshadow the end of Trump’s term, and 10 months before Americans go to the polls to decide whether to re-elect him, the 100 members of the Senate will gather at 6pm with chief justice John Roberts presiding over the trial. Here is an explanation of the inquiry and Ben Riley-Smith reconstructs how a fateful July phone call led to Mr Trump’s impeachment vote.
Labour leadership race ‘down to two’ as Phillips quits
Jess Phillips has pulled out of the Labour leadership race after she conceded that she was not the person who could “unite all parts of our movement”. The Birmingham Yardley MP announced she was withdrawing from the race through a video she posted on Twitter. The Telegraph understands it will now be a two-horse race after sources close to Ms Phillips said the dominance of Sir Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long-Bailey meant she was unlikely to secure the necessary backing to progress to the final stage. You can watch her announcement here and follow the reaction to her decision in Danielle Sheridan’s liveblog.
Officers can arrive for work in their pants, court rules
An Italian court has ruled that getting dressed in the morning is part and parcel of an employee’s official duties after siding with a policeman who was caught clocking on for work in his underpants. Alberto Muraglia found himself a national laughing stock after his portly frame, in Y-fronts and t-shirt, was captured on CCTV punching a time card in the council accommodation block where he and his family lived. After clocking on, he went upstairs to his apartment to get dressed for the day’s work. Now a court’s decision has sparked bewilderment and indignation. Read on for details and to see Mr Muraglia as he clocked on sans trousers.
News digest
- Cold case | Gang rape victim comes forward with appeal after 40 years
- Ex-footballer sues | Former player paralysed in pool dive accident
- ‘Gaming’ the system | Schools failing children to boost table position
- Ozzy Osbourne | Prince of Darkness reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis
- Student loans | Debt triples under SNP despite manifesto pledge
Video: Duke of Sussex lands in Canada to start new life
The Duke of Sussex arrived in Canada in the early hours of this morning to be reunited with his eight-month-old son, Archie, and his wife in the Commonwealth country the young family plans to make their home after stepping back as senior members of the Royal family. Watch him here.
Comment
- Marco Rubio | American concern at Huawei isn’t bluff or bluster
- Jake Pugh | The EU hasn’t twigged that we don’t want alignment
- Ambrose Evans-Pritchard | What alarmed IMF really thinks in Davos
- Charles Moore | Unwoke, awake! Victimhood is on the wane
- Paul Hayward | How can England have camaraderie post-Saracens?
World news: The one story you must read today…
Plane crash investigation | Iran requires international help to decode the black boxes of the passenger jet shot down by its surface-to-air missiles, officials said today, amid growing frustration that Tehran is not releasing the flight recorders for independent analysis. Details here.
