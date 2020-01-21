tuesday-evening-news-briefing:-donald-trump-and-greta-thunberg-exchange-thinly-veiled-attacks-at-davos

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Trump dismisses climate change ‘prophets of doom’

It was the battle of the thinly-veiled attacks. On the one hand, there was the US President, telling the World Economic Forum in Davos his country pledges to join efforts to plant a trillion trees in the world, while dismissing climate change “alarmists” and “prophets of doom”. On the other hand was the activist Greta Thunberg, telling leaders “your inaction is fuelling the flames” before quipping – without mentioning Donald Trump by name – “planting trees is very good of course but it is nowhere near enough”. Yes, Greta vs Trump is the talk of the summit of world leaders. Click here to follow live updates from the event. But the real news for the UK is the president using his speech to open the door to a “tremendous” trade deal with Britain – but with a catch. Ben Wright has a summary of Mr Trump’s address, which he calls one of the most unDavos-like speeches of the World Economic Forum’s 50-year history.

Of course the other major event affecting the president is his historic impeachment trial, which begins in earnest today in the Senate. Four months after the Ukraine scandal exploded and went on to overshadow the end of Trump’s term, and 10 months before Americans go to the polls to decide whether to re-elect him, the 100 members of the Senate will gather at 6pm with chief justice John Roberts presiding over the trial. Here is an explanation of the inquiry and Ben Riley-Smith reconstructs how a fateful July phone call led to Mr Trump’s impeachment vote.