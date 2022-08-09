Tsai has chosen his side

While Kevin Durant issued an ultimatum to Brooklyn Nets executives, franchise owner Joe Tsai broke the silence to lend his support to the administration and staff.

Kevin Durant might not have the last word. While the 33-year-old winger has expressed his desire to leave the Brooklyn Nets, the American press has caught wind of the pressure put by “KD” on the leaders of the New York-based franchise. In conflict with Nets coach Steve Nash, the Washington native recently met with franchise owner Joe Tsai in London to tell him that he would not continue the adventure if there was no change in the technical staff. In other words, Kevin Durant imposed an ultimatum on his executives by telling them that it was either Steve Nash who was leaving or he who was packing his bags. However, it looks like Joe Tsai isn’t ready to side with a player whose contract he extended just a year ago. and for an estimated $198 million (€194 million) over four seasons.

Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. —Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) August 8, 2022

Tsai disavows Durant

A few hours after the release of this information in the columns of the American publication The Athletic under the pen of Shams Charania, Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai is out of reserve through his account Twitter official and the message of the Canadian businessman born in Taiwan leaves little doubt as to the continuation of the operations. ” Our administration and our technical staff have my full support.he said in his message published on the social network. We will make decisions in the best interests of the Brooklyn Nets.. “Joe Tsai has thus disavowed Kevin Durant in the public square and everything seems to believe that the future of “KD” is far from the Barclays Center. Several franchises have already expressed interest in the profile of the 33-year-old player, including the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors. However, an agreement for an exchange could be anything but easy to find.