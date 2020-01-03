ts-eliot’s-love-letters-revealed:-‘he-wrote-ardently,-and-with-great-emotion’

TS Eliot has posthumously denied a romantic relationship with Emily Hale – but his newly released letters tell a different story

TS Eliot’s letters to his American confidante revealed his passionate feelings towards her, it has emerged – despite the poet issuing a furious denial, upon learning that the letters were to be made public.

Eliot, born in Missouri but eventually becoming a British citizen, wrote more than 1,000 letters to Emily Hale, who he first met in 1912 while studying at Harvard. The letters, which were written between 1932 and 1947, were donated by Hale to Princeton University, on the stipulation that they be made public 50 years after both parties were dead. Eliot died in 1965…