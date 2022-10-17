Truss apologizes for her “mistakes” and assures that she will be the ‘tory’ leader until the next elections

MADRID, Oct. 17 (Moose Gazette) –

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has apologized for her “mistakes” and has reiterated her intention to continue leading the country and the Conservative Party until the next elections are held.

“I recognize that I have made mistakes. I am sorry for those mistakes, but I have corrected those mistakes. I have appointed a new finance minister and I have restored economic stability and fiscal discipline,” Truss said on British television. It would have been “irresponsible” not to change course.

Truss has acknowledged in the interview that he went “too far too fast”, although he has insisted that the formula is “low taxes, high growth”, although now with the “priority” of preserving stability.

“What I can do now is work for the people. They have chosen us for the 2019 electoral program and I want to work for it,” added the British president.

As for the criticism from her own party -there are already five Conservative MPs who have called for her departure-, Truss has stated that she is focused on “working for the British”.

Thus, he has advocated working to promote economic growth, although he has recognized that it will take longer than expected. “I’m still on that line, but we’ll have to achieve it in a different way,” she argued.

This Monday the new Truss Finance Minister, Jeremy Hunt, announced the cancellation of almost all the measures announced in the mini-budget that caused an earthquake in the markets and the fall of the pound sterling.