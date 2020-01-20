trump’s-legal-team-to-seek-quick-acquittal-during-senate-impeachment-trial

January 20, 2020 | 12: 56pm

President Trump’s lawyers will argue that the Senate should “swiftly reject” the articles of impeachment and acquit him because he has been the victim of a partisan takedown, according to his legal team.

Trump’s defense team submitted a 171-page brief on the eve of his trial in the Senate describing the House vote along mainly partisan lines as a “brazenly political act” that came after a “rigged process.”

His lawyers will tell senators that the “impeachment charade” has been “illegitimate from the start” and failed to specify any “violation of law,” according to sources on Trump’s legal team.

“Despite the slanted and illegitimate process, the House developed a factual record that the president did nothing wrong,” they told reporters on a background call Monday. “The president told them he wanted no quid-pro-quo, not making any connections between investigations and security aid.”

The Democratic-controlled House voted to approve two articles of impeachment — for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — on Dec. 18, and House managers delivered the charges to the Senate last week.

They claim Trump held up millions in military aid to Ukraine to force the country’s president to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 political rival.

Trump has called the July phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky “perfect” and says he paused the aid because he was concerned about rampant corruption in the country.