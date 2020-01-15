trump-urges-gop-members-to-leave-china-ceremony,-vote-on-‘impeachment-hoax’

January 15, 2020 | 1: 47pm

A tongue-in-cheek President Trump on Wednesday urged GOP lawmakers at a ceremony announcing his new partial trade deal with China to head back to Capitol Hill to vote on the “impeachment hoax.”

“So, we have tremendous numbers of people here, and I’m saying, do I introduce them? I think I sort of should. This is a big celebration, [but] some of the congressman may have a vote, it’s on the impeachment hoax,” the president said in remarks at the White House.

“If you want, you can go out and vote. It’s not going to matter because it’s going very well. I’d rather have you voting than sitting and listening to me introduce you. They have a hoax going on over there, let’s take care of it,” he continued before citing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a staunch supporter.

“If any of you want to leave we will not be with Kevin McCarthy, the great Kevin McCarthy. Can I be honest? I’m glad. I like it much better that way,” he said, apparently referring to GOP loyalists, who voted unanimously against impeachment.

“The House folks, 195-0, and we have three Democrats, and one of them actually left the Democratic party, came over Republican. What a job you’ve done. I want to thank you all. Really tough. I love that. We have incredible people,” he said, referring to New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who defected from the Democrats, and Republican supporters.

The House was expected to vote Wednesday on whether to send the articles to the Senate, a move expected to pass on a party-line vote.

He spoke as he and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and see China boost purchases of US goods and services, defusing an 18-month conflict between the world’s two largest economies.