trump-tweets-‘all-is-well!’-after-iran-attack-on-air-bases

January 7, 2020 | 10: 11pm

President Trump said Tuesday night that “all is well” after Iran launched a missile attack against two air bases in Iraq that house US troops — a strike that caused limited causalities, officials said.

Trump made the statement on Twitter after the missiles fired by Iran hit the Al-Assad and Irbil air bases, adding that he’ll make a full statement Wednesday morning.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq,” Trump wrote in the tweet.

“Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” he added.

The twin attacks in the early hours of Wednesday local time caused “very few, if any” causalities at the bases, an unnamed US official told the Associated Press.

The official added that a total of 15 missiles were launched in the attack, 10 hitting the Al-Assad base, one hitting the Irbil base and four that missed their targets.

Iran’s foreign minister wrote on Twitter that the attack was carried out in self defense after the US killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani — and that the nation does not want war with America.

“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched,” Javad Zarif wrote.

“We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” he added.

With Post Wires