Trump trial end in sight as vote nears on more witnesses

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, left, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

In this image from video, a graphic is displayed as House impeachment manager Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, answers a question during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, file image from video, Senate chaplain and retired Navy Adm. Barry Black gives the opening prayer as presiding officer and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts listens during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Since the trial began, Black’s prayers have at times sought to guide senators through the political turbulence of the moment.

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., answers a question during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30 2020.

In this image from video, White House adviser and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi answers a question during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30 2020.

As President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial heads into a final day of questions before a vote on whether to call witnesses, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that a sham trial does not amount to an acquittal of the charges against him.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democrat leading the House prosecutors, says the president’s defense team offered “the most incredible arguments born of desperation” when responding to senators’ questions on Wednesday.

The top Senate Democrat repudiated President Donald Trump’s defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz who now says his headline-dominating argument against impeaching the president was ‘distorted.’

In this image from video, a graphic is displayed as House impeachment manager Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., answers a question during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., calls on a reporter during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A tour guide, center, leads a group of visitors on a tour of Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol Thursday Jan 30, 2020, in Washington.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, before the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

In this image from video, presiding officer Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts gets a card with the question submitted by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., aside as declines to read the question as written during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30 2020.

In this image from video, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Jay Sekulow, answers a question during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30 2020.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, walks to the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, during a break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz is complaining about the portrayal of his testimony Wednesday that a president, if he believes his re-election is in the “national interest,” is essentially immune from impeachment for actions in support of that idea.

In this image from video, a video is displayed as Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., answers a question during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30 2020.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, points toward the elevator as she arrives, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., second from left, speaks to reporters while standing with Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., from left, and Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

President Donald Trump couldn’t hide his anger over the impeachment trial Thursday as he addressed workers at an auto parts plant in Michigan to celebrate the new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks with reporters during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee will oppose calling more witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, all but dashing Democratic efforts to hear more testimony and boosting odds the Senate will vote imminently to acquit.

Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, talks to reporters as he arrives at the Capitol for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump seems headed for acquittal in his impeachment trial after Sen. Lamar Alexander’s decision to stick with fellow Republicans and oppose Democratic efforts to call more witnesses and keep the Senate trial going for weeks or even months.A vote on witnesses, expected Friday, could lead to an abrupt end and assured acquittal in only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. Trump has been pressing for action in time for his State of the Union address next Tuesday, and that now seems likely.Despite the Democrats’ singular, sometimes-passionate focus on calling witnesses after revelations from John Bolton, the former national security adviser, the numbers are now falling short. It would take four Republicans to break with the 53-seat majority and join with all Democrats to demand more testimony.Chief Justice John Roberts, in the rare role presiding over the impeachment trial, could break a tie, but that seems unlikely.Alexander said in a statement late Thursday there was “no need for more evidence,” giving the Trump team the likelihood of a Senate vote in its direction. Not that he accepted Trump’s repeated claim of “perfect” dealings with Ukraine.”II concluded, after nine long days and hearing 200 video clips of witnesses … I didn’t need any more evidence because I thought it was proved that the president did what he was charged with doing,” Alexander told reporters Friday. “But that didn’t rise to the level of an impeachable offense, so I didn’t I didn’t need any more evidence to make my decision.”Asked whether Trump deserved reelection in the wake of such wrongdoing, Alexander said, “Everyone will have to make that decision for themselves.”Trump was impeached by the House last month on charges that he abused his power like no other president, jeopardizing Ukraine and U.S.-Ukraine relations. Democrats say Trump asked the vulnerable ally to investigate Joe Biden and debunked theories of 2016 election interference, withholding American security aid to the country as it battled Russia at its border. The second article of impeachment says Trump then obstructed the House probe in a way that threatened the nation’s three-branch system of checks and balances.Before Alexander’s statement, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said late Thursday she would vote to allow witnesses in the impeachment trial, briefly raising Democrats’ hopes for a breakthrough.But Alexander weighed in minutes later.Collins, Alexander and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska played an outsize role in the final hours of debate with pointed questions. Another Republican senator, Mitt Romney of Utah, has made clear he will vote for witnesses.Murkowski was expected to announce her decision on Friday, ahead of voting.Democrats built pressure on senators for testimony, but Trump’s lawyers argued it would take too long as they sped forward, even after Bolton’s potential eyewitness account to Trump’s actions detailed in a forthcoming book brought uncertainty.Bolton’s forthcoming book contends he personally heard Trump say he wanted military aid withheld from Ukraine until it agreed to investigate the Bidens. Trump denies saying such a thing.Thursday’s testimony included soaring pleas to the senators-as-jurors who will decide Trump’s fate, to either stop a president who Democrats say has tried to cheat in the upcoming election and will again, or to shut down impeachment proceedings that Republicans insist were never more than a partisan attack.“Let’s give the country a trial they can be proud of,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead prosecutor for House Democrats. He offered to take just one week for depositions of new witnesses, sparking new discussions.Trump attorney Eric Herschmann declared the Democrats are only prosecuting the president because they can’t beat him in 2020.“We trust the American people to decide who should be our president,” Herschmann said. “Enough is Enough. Stop all of this.”Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was toiling to keep Friday’s vote on schedule even as the trial was unearthing fresh evidence from Bolton’s new book and raising alarms among Democrats and some Republicans about a Trump attorney’s controversial defense.In a day-after tweet, Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz, complained about the portrayal of his Wednesday night testimony when he said a president is essentially immune from impeachment if he believes his actions to be in the “national interest.”That idea frustrated some inside the White House, who felt Dershowitz’s claim was unnecessary and inflammatory — irking senators with a controversial claim of vast executive powers. But those officials left it to Dershowitz to back away, wary that any public White House retreat would be viewed poorly by the president.“I said nothing like that,” the retired professor tweeted Thursday.His words Wednesday night: “Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest. And if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected is in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”Asked about it in the trial Thursday, Democrat Schiff, said, “Have we learned nothing in the last half century?”Schiff drew on the lessons of the Nixon era to warn of a “normalization of lawlessness” in the Trump presidency.The focus was more narrow as debate closed Thursday night: What would Collins, Alexander and Murkowski do?Murkowski drew a reaction when she asked simply: “Why should this body not call Ambassador Bolton?”Alexander, whose career was influenced by the late Howard Baker — who broke with his party over Richard Nixon — also captured attention when he questioned partisanship in the proceedings thus far.In response to Alexander and others, Democrat Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, a congressional staffer during Watergate and now a House prosecutor, told the senators that the Nixon impeachment also started as a partisan inquiry before a bipartisan consensus emerged. She told them while the House acted on party lines against Trump, the Senate — “the greatest deliberative body on the planet” — has a new opportunity.Senators dispatched more than 100 queries over two days. The questions came from the parties’ leaders, the senators running for the Democratic nomination against Trump and even bipartisan coalitions from both sides of the aisle.Trump’s lawyers focused some of their time Thursday refloating allegations against Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine while his father was vice president. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., one of the managers, said the Bidens have little to tell the Senate about Trump’s efforts to “shake down” Ukraine for his campaign.The White House has blocked its officials from testifying in the proceedings and objected that there is “significant amounts of classified information” in the manuscript. Bolton resigned last September — Trump says he was fired — and he and his attorney have insisted the book does not contain any classified information.———Associated Press writers Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Matthew Daly, Laurie Kellman and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

