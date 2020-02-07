trump-to-increase-sanctions-on-iran-after-attack-on-saudis-oil-facility

Trump to increase sanctions on Iran after attack on Saudis oil facility

President Trump says the United States will increase sanctions on Iran as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi government officials blame that country for strikes on oil production facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin, chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes, and White House correspondent Paula Reid spoke to CBSN’s “Red and Blue” about what to expect from Washington on Iran next.

