Trump to address nation about Iran missile attacks at 11 a.m.

January 8, 2020 | 9: 33am

President Trump will address Iran’s missile attacks on two bases in Iraq that house US troops at 11 a.m. Wednesday, the White House announced.

The president signaled late Tuesday that he would make a statement “tomorrow morning” after Iran launched dozens of rockets at the bases in Iraq.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” he said on Twitter.

