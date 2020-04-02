🔥Trump tested again for coronavirus, result was negative: White House🔥

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Thursday was tested again to determine whether he had been infected by the coronavirus, and the test came back negative, the White House said.

A letter from Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, said Trump had undergone what was a second test for coronavirus. He was tested last month after coming into contact with a Brazilian official who later tested positive.

Conley said in a letter released by the White House that Trump was tested with a new, rapid point-of-contact test and the result came back in 15 minutes. “He is healthy and without symptoms,” Conley said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler

