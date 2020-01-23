trump-supporter-bursts-into-impeachment-trial-and-screams-‘dismiss-the-charges’

An apparent pro-Trump protester burst into the impeachment trial and began screaming in support of the president and against abortion.

The man, who was not identified, but appeared to be in his 50s, disrupted the Senate chamber as Representative Hakeem Jeffries spoke on behalf of the House managers, who outlined their case for Trump’s impeachment on Wednesday.

Video of the impeachment did not clearly catch what the man shouted after he entered the visitor gallery, but reporters at the trial said he yelled ‘Abortion’ and ‘dismiss the charges against President Trump’

The man reportedly began screaming first about Jesus Christ, then could be heard shrieking ‘(US Senator Chuck) Schumer is the devil’ and ‘they support abortion.’

Security staff quickly grabbed the man, who was taken into police custody. Senator Jeffries then composed himself and continued.

While @RepJeffries is speaking, a protester can be heard in the Senate chamber Chief Justice: “The sergent-in-arms will return the chamber to order” Watch live — https://t.co/TpxsAFRQQc pic.twitter.com/gHOGXONJX2 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 22, 2020

Outside the chamber, the man reportedly began shouting: ‘You’re hurting me…Dismiss the charges! Dismiss the charges against President Trump!’

Senator John Kennedy told the Wall Street Journal: ‘It scared the bejesus out of us. Because we didn’t see it coming…There are a lot of crazies out there. But it is disruptive when it happens. And I think our security does a good job.’

After the outburst, senators began asking eachother whose office may have given the man the pass needed to access the balcony, according to Senator Kevin Cramer.