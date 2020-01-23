trump-sets-single-day-potus-tweet-record-during-impeachment-trial

January 22, 2020 | 7: 32pm

President Trump set a new single-day tweet record as president Wednesday with a torrent of retweets boosting Senate Republicans.

Trump’s decision to amplify allies during his Senate impeachment trial helped him easily pass his prior presidential record of 123 tweets in one day, set in December.

Much of the POTUS Twitter record was broken during an eight-hour flight between Davos, Switzerland, and Washington, DC.

As Air Force One neared Joint Base Andrews, Trump had sent 141 tweets between midnight eastern time and 5: 45 p.m. Only 18 were original tweets, with the remainder retweets.

“He’s leaning more and more on retweets, a shift from earlier in his presidency,” said Bill Frischling, founder of the research service Factba.se.

“Who he retweets is often as much of a message as what is in the tweet. For example, he’s never retweeted the [National Republican Senatorial Committee] before today,” Frischling said.

Trump’s prior record as president was established Dec. 12, also fueled by retweets as the House moved to impeach him for pushing Ukraine to investigate Democrats as he withheld foreign aid.

Trump’s original tweets Wednesday included two accusing Democratic Party leaders of trying to cheat Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders out of the presidential nomination.

“They are taking the nomination away from Bernie for a second time. Rigged!” Trump wrote.

They are taking the nomination away from Bernie for a second time. Rigged! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020

With the Senate sitting as his jury, Trump retweeted 10 Republican members: Sens. John Barasso (R-Wyo., Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Martha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).