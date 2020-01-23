trump-set-to-become-first-president-to-attend-anti-abortion-‘march-for-life’

January 23, 2020 | 1: 33am

President Trump said Wednesday he plans to attend the annual anti-abortion “March for Life” on Friday — making him the first sitting president take part in the demonstration.

Trump made the announcement in a tweet, writing “See you on Friday … Big Crowd!” in a message that included a video sponsored by the march.

The head of the march, Jeanne Mancini, said organizers are thrilled to welcome the president.

“We are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn,” said Mancini.

In 2017, Vice President Mike Pence became the highest elected leader to attend the march, and addressed the massive crowds of anti-abortion demonstrators.

“Life is winning again in America,” Pence told the demonstrators.

On Friday, Trump will attend weeks before the Supreme Court hears its first major abortion case since the confirmations of Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch.