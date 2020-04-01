🔥Trump says U.S. will soon have significantly more ventilators than it requires for virus victims🔥

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper listens through the coronavirus daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday america will soon have significantly more ventilators than it requires and you will see enough eventually to send some abroad.

Many state governors complain they don’t have sufficient of ventilators at the moment to meet up the urgent need.