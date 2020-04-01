🔥Trump says U.S. will soon have significantly more ventilators than it requires for virus victims🔥

Posted by — April 1, 2020 in News Leave a reply
trump-says-us.-will-soon-have-significantly-more-ventilators-than-it-requires-for-virus-victims

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper listens through the coronavirus daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday america will soon have significantly more ventilators than it requires and you will see enough eventually to send some abroad.

Many state governors complain they don’t have sufficient of ventilators at the moment to meet up the urgent need.

Reporting By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler and Howard Goller

You May Also Like

fountains-of-wayne’s-adam-schlesinger-dead-at-52-from-coronavirus

Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger Dead at 52 From Coronavirus

mi-ag-issues-2nd-cease-and-desist-letter-to-menards

MI AG issues 2nd cease and desist letter to Menards

adam-schlesinger-dies:-coronavirus-claims-fountains-of-wayne-leader,-emmy-and-grammy-winner-at-52

Adam Schlesinger Dies: Coronavirus Claims Fountains Of Wayne Leader, Emmy And Grammy Winner At 52

police:-missouri-man-lied-about-having-coronavirus-in-order-to-avoid-arrest

🔥Police: Missouri man lied about having coronavirus in order to avoid arrest🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *