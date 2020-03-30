trump-says-meghan-and-harry-must-pay-their-own-security-in-the-us

CARDIFF, WALES – JANUARY 18: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performance by a Welsh choir in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may call Los Angeles home now but President Donald Trump wants them to know they will be paying for their own security.

Trump went on Twitter Sunday to respond to recent reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have uprooted their family from Vancouver, Canada to Los Angeles and are self-isolating from the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!” Trump tweeted.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

The Hill reports that in January, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed Canada would pay for half of the royal couple’s $1.3 million security costs. It’s not clear, however, why Trump assumed the couple would want the U.S. to pay for their security detail, and what information he is basing his tweet on.

The couple ends their official royal family duties this month, but previously announced they would be dividing their time between North America and the U.K.

The Los Angeles Times reported last week that the couple has reportedly relocated from Vancouver Island to Markle’s hometown, where her mother, Doria Ragland, and other family and friends live.

However, a representative for the couple offered no comment on the rumor.

“Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family,” a source told PEOPLE. “They will be spending time in California… He’s not looking back.”

The couple and their 10-month-old son Archie are reportedly hunkered down in L.A., the source said, even as they post social media words of encouragement to their followers about the coronavirus.