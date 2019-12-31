trump-says-he-will-sign-‘phase-one’-of-china-trade-deal

December 31, 2019 | 11: 27am

President Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will sign “phase one” of the China trade deal next month and will travel at a “later date” to Beijing for further talks.

“I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15. The ceremony will take place at the White House,” the president wrote. “High level representatives of China will be present. At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!”

White House economic adviser Peter Navarro also said the trade agreement was “in the bank.”

“We’re just waiting for the Chinese translation of the 86-page agreement and I’m trying to figure out whether it’s going to be more pages or less in Chinese,” Navarro told CNBC.

He said “phase one” includes some components that derailed trade talks between the two countries earlier this year.

“It’s got great stuff in it,” he said. “It’s got essentially the same chapter we had in the May deal that the Chinese walked away from on intellectual property theft. So that’s a good deal.”

Vice Premier Liu He, China’s top trade negotiator, will travel to Washington this week with a delegation intended to take part in the “phase one” signing, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

The development comes as the Senate is expected to vote on Trump’s United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement in January after the House approved the deal in a 385-41 vote earlier in December.

The USMCA replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement brokered during the Clinton administration.