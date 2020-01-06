trump-says-he-will-‘quickly-&-fully’-retaliate-if-iran-strikes-us

January 5, 2020 | 8: 04pm

President Trump on Sunday used his Twitter account to notify Congress that the US will “quickly & fully strike back” if the Iranian regime launches a retaliatory strike against America.

“These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!”

The president was apparently referring to earlier tweets he made that threatened the Iranian regime with military action.

Tensions between the US and Tehran have reached a boiling point since Trump directed an airstrike that killed Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani.

Almost immediately following the attack, Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of a “harsh retaliation” against the US for the deadly attack.

Iranian General Gholamali Abuhamzeh, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards in the southern province of Kerman, later said at least 35 US targets could be hit with retaliatory strikes.

Following that treat, Trump on Saturday alerted Iran that the US would target 52 Iranian sites.

Some are “at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!,” the president said in a Twitter posting.