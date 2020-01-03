trump-says-he-ordered-qassem-soleimani-strike-to-protect-american-lives

January 3, 2020 | 3: 54pm

President Trump on Friday said that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani had to be taken out to protect American lives — and that the US took action to prevent a war, not start one.

“Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him. Under my leadership, America’s policy is unambiguous to terrorists who harm or intend to harm any American. We will find you. We will eliminate you,” Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago.

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”

The commander-in-chief said that Soleimani had plotted the rocket attack last weekend that killed an American contractor and wounded service members, as well as the attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad that followed.

“For years the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its ruthless Quds force under Soleimani’s leadership has targeted, injured and murdered hundreds of American servicemen and civilians,” Trump asserted.

“The recent targets in Iraq including rocket strikes that killed an American and injured four American servicemen very badly as well as a violent assault on our Embassy in Baghdad.”

And he accused Soleimani of killing not only Americans but Iraqis and even his own countrymen.

“Just recently Soleimani led the brutal repression of protesters in Iran, where more than 1,000 innocent civilians were tortured and killed by their own government,” he said, referring to anti-government protesters.

Iranian general Qassem Soleimani Abaca via ZUMA Press

Trump said the Quds chief should have been eliminated long before he took office.

“What the United States did yesterday should have been done long ago. A lot of lives would have been saved,” he said, adding, “I have deep respect for the Iranian people. They are a remarkable people.”

He then praised the military and threatened Iran that others connected to terror could also be targeted.

“The United States has the best military by far anywhere in the world. We have the best intelligence in the world. If Americans anywhere are threatened, we have all of those targets already fully identified, and I am ready and prepared to take whatever action is necessary, and that in particular refers to Iran.”

The president took no questions.