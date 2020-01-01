Home NEWS Trump says he doesn’t want, or foresee, war with Iran in the...

Trump says he doesn’t want, or foresee, war with Iran in the new year

By
James Smith
-
9
0
trump-says-he-doesn’t-want,-or-foresee,-war-with-iran-in-the-new-year

December 31, 2019 | 10: 54pm

President Trump said Tuesday he wants peace — not war — with Iran in the new year.

At the New Year’s Eve bash at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., the president was asked by reporters whether he foresees tensions with Tehran spiraling into conflict.

“Do I want to? No. I want to have peace. I like peace,” Trump said.

“And Iran should want to have peace more than anybody. So I don’t see that happening.”

Hours earlier, on Twitter, Trump had threatened that the Islamic Republic would pay a “BIG PRICE” for violent protests led by Iranian-backed militias at the US Embassy in Baghdad.

He then tweeted a wish for Tehran to have a “Happy New Year!”

Meanwhile, defense officials revealed that as many as 4,000 US troops were on standby for possible deployment to Kuwait in response to the unrest.

With Post wires

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

EVEN MORE NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©
popup close button