trump-rips-impeachment-foes-days-before-trial-begins

January 20, 2020 | 12: 17pm

Ahead of Tuesday’s opening arguments in his Senate impeachment trial President Trump tweeted that the House of Representatives was remiss in not seeking the testimony of his ex-national security adviser.

“They didn’t want John Bolton and others in the House. They were in too much of a rush. Now they want them all in the Senate. Not supposed to be that way!” the president tweeted shortly before 11 a.m.

In a second missive, he lashed out at New York Sen. Chuck Schumer for purportedly stacking the deck against him ahead of the trial.

“Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is now asking for ‘fairness’, when he and the Democrat House members worked together to make sure I got ZERO fairness in the House. So, what else is new?” the president wrote of the Senate minority leader.

The Democratic-led House did not issue a subpoena for Bolton after he said he wouldn’t appear until the conclusion of what would have been a lengthy court challenge. Critics have complained that such subpoenas were not issued to key current and former staffers because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wanted impeachment wrapped up by Christmas.

But Bolton — who disagreed with Trump’s effort to get Ukraine to announce investigations into Joe Biden and his son Hunter while he was withholding $391 in military aid — later changed his tune and said he would be willing to testify if subpoenaed by the GOP-led Senate.

Schumer and other Democrats want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call witnesses, including Bolton and other key figures in the controversy.

Chuck Schumer speaks about the impeachment trial flanked by Senators Chris Coons and Kamala Harris Getty Images

But McConnell, who has coordinated Trump’s defense efforts with the White House, wants to avoid hearing from witnesses or gathering more documents in the case.

On Tuesday, the trial resumes at 1 p.m. and is expected to continue six days a week, with the exception of Sundays.

A vote could be held sometime Tuesday on McConnell’s proposed rules governing the first phase of the trial, which would leave open the option of voting later on whether witnesses would testify and new evidence could be introduced.

Democrats are expected to try to amend McConnell’s rules to stipulate that witnesses must be called, possibly leading to extended debate over the rules of the trial.

Once the rules governing the trial have been adopted, Democratic House “managers” who form the prosecution team would begin to present their case against Trump, though it was unclear whether that would start Tuesday or Wednesday.

When the House managers have finished, the president’s team will respond with its opening arguments.

The arguments are expected to take several days to present, with the senators, sitting as jurors, listening.

Following the opening arguments, senators would be given time to submit questions to each side.

Democrats are expected to continue pushing to hear from witnesses during the trial.

If McConnell’s resolution on initial trial rules is adopted, as expected, senators would likely vote some time after the trial has started on whether to introduce witness testimony sought by the Democrats.

The House on Dec. 18 passed two articles of impeachment against the president, abuse of power for personal political gain and obstruction of Congress for refusing to cooperate in the probe of his actions involving Ukraine.

Trump and Republicans in Congress insist that he did nothing wrong.

With Wires