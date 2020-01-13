trump-rips-bloomberg-campaign-ads-on-health-care-as-‘false-advertising’

January 13, 2020 | 10: 08am

It appears that President Trump has seen at least one of Mike Bloomberg’s onslaught of campaign ads permeating the airwaves.

The commander in chief sent out a series of tweets Monday morning calling the billionaire former mayor’s commercials “False Advertising” and disputing his claims about his administration’s healthcare policies.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg is spending a lot of money on False Advertising. I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare, you have it now, while at the same time winning the fight to rid you of the expensive, unfair and very unpopular Individual Mandate,” Trump tweeted.

Trump went on to add that he will improve healthcare further if the GOP wins in court and takes back the House in 2020.

“….and, if Republicans win in court and take back the House of Representatives, your healthcare, that I have now brought to the best place in many years, will become the best ever, by far. I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions, the Dems will not!” his second tweet read.

Bloomberg clapped back with a shorter message.

“@ us next time,” his wrote on Twitter, with the symbol referencing that Trump declined to link to Bloomberg’s account when talking about him.

Mike Bloomberg REUTERS

Bloomberg has two ads currently running on TV that discuss healthcare, both of which debuted in December.

The first ad targets Trump’s plan to repeal Obamacare as health insurance deductibles soar and medical bills are “fueling an affordability crisis,” while highlighting Bloomberg’s proposal for universal healthcare coverage.

The second ad touts the ex-mayor’s accomplishment of cutting the number of uninsured New Yorkers in half, while accusing Trump and Republicans of spending a decade attacking Obamacare.

It’s unclear which commercial President Trump was responding to.