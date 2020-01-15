trump-rips-apple-for-refusing-to-unlock-phones-‘used-by-killers’

January 14, 2020 | 7: 49pm

President Trump took a bite out of Apple on Tuesday for their refusal to “unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers, and other violent criminal elements.”

The president told the tech giant to “step up to the plate” and help federal investigators one day after the Attorney General called them out for not opening iPhones of the suspect in last month’s deadly shooting at the naval air station in Pensacola, Fla.

“We are helping Apple all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues, and yet they refuse to unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

Attorney General William Barr on Monday said that Apple had provided no “substantive assistance,” in the investigation into Saudi air force member Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, who killed three sailors and wounded eight others in the Florida naval base attack.

“This situation perfectly illustrates why it is critical that the public be able to get access to digital evidence,” said Barr.

But Apple on Tuesday disputed Barr’s claims they stonewalled the probe, claiming instead they gave federal authorities several gigabytes of information — including iCloud backups, account information and transactional data.

But the company indicated that it would not help the feds get into Alshamrani’s two iPhones.

Justice Department officials said they need access to Alshamrani’s phones to retrieve messages from encrypted apps like Signal or WhatsApp to determine whether he had acted alone or had accomplices at the Florida base.

The president’s criticism of Apple comes just months after he toured one of the companies Texas manufacturing plants with CEO Tim Cook.

A day after the visit, Trump praised the company: ““They have it all – Money, Technology, Vision & Cook!”