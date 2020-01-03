trump-ordered-strike-that-killed-iranian-gen.-qassim-soleimani:-pentagon

January 2, 2020 | 10: 25pm

The head of Iran’s elite Quds Force was killed in a US rocket strike at Baghdad Airport on Thursday evening in a military action that’s expected to draw swift retaliation from Iran, the Pentagon said.

Gen. Qassim Soleimani perished in a rocket attack, the Defense Department confirmed in a statement, referring to him as the leader of a terrorist organization.

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

They added that Soleimani was planning attacks on American diplomats and soldiers in Iraq when he was killed.

“General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” the Pentagon added in the statement.

“He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months — including the attack on December 27th — culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel,” they added.

The Pentagon said he also approved the attack on the US embassy last week.

President Trump has not commented on the strike, but tweeted a photo of an American flag Thursday night.