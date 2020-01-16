trump-on-rudy-giuliani-pal-lev-parnas:-‘i-know-nothing-about-him’

January 16, 2020 | 6: 36pm

President Trump said on Thursday that he doesn’t know Lev Parnas, an associate of his private lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who alleged the president was fully aware of the former New York mayor’s efforts in Ukraine.

“I don’t know Parnas, other than I know they had pictures taken, which I do with thousands of people, including people today that I didn’t meet,” the president told reporters at the White House during an event about safeguarding the constitutional right of prayer in public schools.

“I don’t know him at all. Don’t know what he’s about. Don’t know where he comes from — know nothing about him,” Trump continued. “This is the current hoax.”

The Soviet-born Parnas, who has been indicted in Manhattan federal court for campaign finance violations, appeared on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Wednesday and said Trump knew about his and Giuliani’s efforts to get the Ukrainian president to announce an investigation into Joe Biden, a 2020 political rival.

“President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani, or the president. I have no intent, I have no reason to speak to any of these officials,” Parnas said.

The interview came a day after the House Intelligence Committee released a trove of documents that include photos, text messages and voicemails between Parnas, Giuliani and other people close to Trump.

“I don’t even know who this man is, other than I guess he attended fundraisers. So I take a picture with him,” Trump said. “I take thousands and thousands of pictures with people all the time. Thousands during the course of a year.”

Vice President Mike Pence also said he “didn’t know the guy.”

Talking to reporters in Florida, Pence called allegations by Parnas that he was planning to attend then-President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky inauguration in May to press him about investigating Biden “completely false.”

The document dump included a letter Giuliani wrote to Zelensky last May seeking a private meeting with him in the capacity of Trump’s personal lawyer.

Trump was asked if he authorized that letter and what Giuliani wanted to discuss.

“I don’t know anything about the letter. But certainly Rudy is one of the great crime fighters in the history of our country,” Trump said.

“Rudy is somebody that frankly having him on my side was a great honor for me,” Trump continued. “Frankly, he’s a very legitimate guy, a very straight-shooter. I didn’t know anything about a specific letter, but if he wrote a letter it wouldn’t be a big deal.”

The House voted to impeach Trump on Dec. 18 over a July phone call with Zelensky.

Democrats accuse him or holding up military aid to Ukraine to pressure Zelensky to announce an investigation into the former vice president and his son, Hunter.

Trump has called the impeachment effort a “hoax,” and has said the conversation with Zelensky was “perfect.